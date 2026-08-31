Is a hurricane coming to Florida? Tropical Storm Dolly remnants to bring risk of heavy rain, flooding

The final day of August is going to be hot and humid with more rounds of storms.

High temperatures are expected to climb into the low 90s, but it will feel like the upper 90s and the low100s when you factor in the humidity.

This graphic shows the forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

The heating of the day, along with plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, will lead to storms developing around midday, and this afternoon some of the thunderstorms that develop could be on the strong side.

Heavy downpours, localized flooding, lightning and gusty winds will all be possible.

This graphic shows the forecast rainfall chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Rinse and repeat on Tuesday as it's expected to be a soggy start to the month of September. The chances of rain are rising mid- to late-week due to moisture associated with the remnants of what was once Tropical Storm Dolly.

Keep the rain gear close as we will see more widespread showers and thunderstorms with the potential for more downpours and localized flooding.

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is tracking two areas in the tropics.

This graphic shows the tropical outlook over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

In the Gulf, an area of low pressure located about 100 miles south of the coast of southern Louisiana has a high chance of becoming a depression or tropical storm as it moves slowly west-northwestward.

The next name on the list is Edouard.

This graphic shows storm names for the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season. CBS News Miami

The National Hurricane Center says that tropical storm watches or warnings could be required for portions of the upper Texas coasts and southwestern Louisiana later today.

Regardless of development, this system is expected to bring locally heavy rainfall to portions of the Gulf coast states during the next couple of days.

The CBS Miami Next Weather team is also monitoring the remnants of Tropical Storm Dolly near Hispaniola.

This graphic shows the computer forecast models. CBS News Miami

This surface trough of low pressure remains disorganized and has a 10% chance of redevelopment.

The National Hurricane Center says that redevelopment, if any, would be slow to occur during the next few days as this system encounters unfavorable upper-level winds while moving quickly west-northwestward at 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Regardless of development, this system could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and the Bahamas during the next couple of days.

Here in South Florida, we can expect higher rain chances later this week due to all the moisture associated with this system moving in our general direction.