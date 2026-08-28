Showers could impact afternoon tailgating for Dolphins, Falcons preseason game

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather Team is tracking a hot and humid start to your Friday with scattered showers popping up this afternoon.

Temperatures will top out in the low 90s, but with the humidity it will feel like the triple digits from Fort Lauderdale to Key West.

This graphic shows the forecast for the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Aug. 28, 2026. CBS News Miami

Rain showers will start just after lunch and run through the start of the rush hour, but by early evening we'll be dried out.

Heavy showers will start again overnight and last through the morning on Saturday.

We'll dry out again for a nice Saturday afternoon.

This graphic shows the weekend forecast in South Florida. CBS News Miami

The afternoon showers could create some issues if you are tailgating outside the Dolphin's preseason game at the stadium.

The rain should wrap-up before kickoff. You can also watch the game right here on CBS News Miami at 7 p.m.

The forecast track for Tropical Storm Dolly in the Atlantic Ocean. CBS News Miami

Tropical Storm Dolly had been pushing westward through the Atlantic Ocean, but the National Hurricane Center said that the system became disorganized and dissipated into a tropical wave.