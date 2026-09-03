Flooding possible in South Florida on Thursday due to risk of heavy rain, thunderstorms

More rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in South Florida again on Thursday.

The Weather Prediction Center has placed South Florida under a Level 1 risk, a marginal risk, of excessive heavy rainfall on Thursday.

This graphic shows the flood risk in South Florida on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. CBS News Miami

Some storms that develop will be capable of producing heavy downpours, which could lead to localized flooding in some spots.

In addition, frequent lightning and gusty winds will also be possible within storms that develop.

This graphic shows the forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

It's also going to be another hot and humid day across South Florida, with forecast high temperatures in the low 90s. But it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s when you factor in the humidity.

There is a low risk of rip currents on Thursday, and the UV index is extreme.

This graphic shows the forecast rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic water or Keys waters.

The chance of seeing showers and thunderstorms will remain elevated through the Labor Day holiday weekend due to plenty of moisture around.

We will see daily scattered storms with the potential for heavy rain at times.

This graphic shows the Labor Day holiday weekend forecast in South Florida. CBS News Miami

High temperatures will remain seasonable in the low 90s, and be sure to keep the rain gear close – even through Labor Day.

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is also continuing to track the remnants of Edouard soaking parts of Texas.

Flash flooding and river flooding will be possible. The National Hurricane Center says tropical development is not expected over the next seven days.