South Florida to see plenty of sunshine, lower rain chances this weekend

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is tracking a dry and warm weekend.

This graphic shows the weekend forecast in South Florida. CBS News Miami

The first weekend of fall will be great for all the outdoor activities across South Florida.

This graphic shows drier air pushing into South Florida this weekend. CBS News Miami

As a low-pressure center rolls up the East Coast, we'll see dry air flow down and across Florida.

This graphic shows the forecast rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Rain chances through Monday night drop down significantly, but tropical moisture and the rain return on Tuesday.

The cold front will push morning temperatures down to the low 70s.

This graphic shows the forecast high temperatures in South Florida on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. CBS News Miami

It's a big sports weekend and it will be a great weekend to tailgate for the Canes, Fins and the Fish.

Low rain chances and sun will push the temperatures into the upper 80s.

This graphic shows the forecast low temperatures in South Florida on Sunday, Sept. 27. CBS News Miami

As we track the tropics, we have two tropical storms in the Atlantic — Faye and Gonzalo.

Neither will impact the U.S.