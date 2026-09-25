South Florida to see plenty of sunshine, lower rain chances this weekend
The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is tracking a dry and warm weekend.
The first weekend of fall will be great for all the outdoor activities across South Florida.
As a low-pressure center rolls up the East Coast, we'll see dry air flow down and across Florida.
Rain chances through Monday night drop down significantly, but tropical moisture and the rain return on Tuesday.
The cold front will push morning temperatures down to the low 70s.
It's a big sports weekend and it will be a great weekend to tailgate for the Canes, Fins and the Fish.
Low rain chances and sun will push the temperatures into the upper 80s.
As we track the tropics, we have two tropical storms in the Atlantic — Faye and Gonzalo.
Neither will impact the U.S.