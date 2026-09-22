Downpours could lead to more flooding in South Florida, and more rain is on the way

Keep the rain gear handy once again on Tuesday as South Florida braces for more soggy weather.

We woke up to a few showers rolling across the region, but storms are expected to become more widespread and produce heavy downpours due to plenty of deep tropical moisture.

This graphic shows the flood threat in South Florida on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. CBS News Miami

The Weather Prediction Center placed South Florida under a marginal, a Level 1 risk of flooding again on Tuesday.

The ground is already saturated from all the recent rain, so additional rainfall could lead to more flooding.

This graphic shows the forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Some areas may receive an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain today with isolated higher amounts of 3 to 5 inches along the east coast metro areas.

Highs will top out in the upper 80s due to the clouds and wet weather around.

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Today marks the start of astronomical fall as the Autumnal Equinox takes place at 8:04 p.m.

This is when the sun crosses directly above Earth's equator, moving south into the celestial sphere. The word equinox comes from Latin words meaning "equal night" because day and night are nearly equal in length.

This graphic explains the autumnal equinox. CBS News Miami

Daylight hours grow shorter and nights grow longer until the winter solstice in December.

The chance of rain stays high on Wednesday and Thursday with scattered to numerous storms likely.

Late in the week through the weekend the chance of rain will decrease slightly, but passing storms will still be possible.

This graphic shows the forecast rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Some drier air will move in by late weekend into early next week and this will lower the rain chance, lower humidity and lower our temperatures a bit.

This graphic shows the tropical outlook in the Atlantic over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

The CBS Miami NEXT Weather team is tracking Tropical Storm Fay in the Atlantic, which is expected to weaken to a post-tropical cyclone over the next few days.

A tropical wave is expected to roll off the coast of Africa with a low potential of development over the next seven days.