South Florida to see flood risk until midweek due to threat of heavy downpours, thunderstorms

Keep the rain gear close, South Florida. This is because we're expecting a wet week ahead with scattered to numerous rounds of showers and storms possible every day.

We did wake up with plenty of sunshine on Monday, but that will change as those rounds of rain and thunderstorms move in.

This graphic shows the forecast rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

The chances of seeing rain and thunderstorms will be highest on Monday afternoon.

An upper-level low is helping to pump in deep tropical moisture, and a southwesterly flow will help to steer much of the wet weather along our east coast metro areas.

This graphic shows the forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Tuesday marks the start of astronomical fall as the Autumnal Equinox takes place at 8:04 p.m.

This is the moment when the sun crosses directly above Earth's equator, moving south into the celestial sphere.

The word equinox comes from Latin words meaning "equal night" because day and night are nearly equal in length. Daylight hours grow shorter and nights grow longer until the winter solstice in December.

This graphic shows information on the Autumnal Equinox on Sept. 22, 2026. CBS News Miami

The Weather Prediction Center has placed South Florida under a marginal risk, a level 1 risk, of excessive heavy rainfall through Wednesday due to the potential for heavy downpours and localized street flooding.

The chance of rain will stay high most of the week. And with the rain and clouds around, high temperatures will not be as hot with the upper 80s the rest of the week.

This graphic shows the flood threat in South Florida on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. CBS News Miami

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is tracking Tropical Storm Fay located about 405 miles southwest of the Azores.

Fay is weakening and moving very slowly toward the south-southeast near 2 mph. Fay is now forecast to remain a tropical storm likely through tomorrow.

This graphic shows information on Tropical Storm Fay in the Atlantic. CBS News Miami

It is expected to move to the southwest during the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center says Fay could degenerate to a post-tropical cyclone in a day or two.