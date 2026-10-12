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South Florida to stay warm, humid to kick off new workweek

By
Scott Withers
Scott Withers
Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.
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Scott Withers

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The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is tracking a dry and warm start to the week across South Florida.

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This graphic shows the hour-by-hour forecast in South Florida on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026. CBS News Miami

A boundary front attached to the remnants of Hurricane Isaias will drop down across the Florida peninsula today.

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This graphic shows how drier air is moving into South Florida on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026. CBS News Miami

Much drier air will be pulled down across the state as the boundary moves in.

We'll see very dry weather through Wednesday night.

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This graphic shows the hour-by-hour forecast in South Florida on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026. CBS News Miami

Tropical moisture moves back into our region on Thursday.

We'll see several rainy days, including next weekend.

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This  CBS News Miami

It will feel hot again on Monday, just not as hot as Sunday.

Most of us will deal with "feels-like temperatures" in the upper 90s.

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This graphic shows the boating forecast on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026. CBS News Miami

It's a great day for the beach, too.

If you're off on Monday, there's a low rip current risk, so you can dive in and cool off.

There's also no issues for boaters today in the Atlantic and Keys.

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This graphic shows the forecast in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

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