Coolest air since March set to make its way into South Florida later this week

The CBS Miami Next Weather team is tracking our next cold front set to arrive later this week.

A mild start this morning and warm afternoon ahead with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Spotty showers will be possible.

A Coastal Flood Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service as minor coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times.

There is a low risk of rip currents along our Atlantic beaches.

There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic or Keys waters.

The chance of rain is a bit lower tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Passing showers will be possible on Veterans Day on Wednesday.

We stay warm through late week with highs in the mid to upper 80s with the potential for scattered showers and storms late week ahead of the front.

This weekend the coldest air of the season arrives as lows will fall to the upper 50s and low 60s across South Florida.

We haven't had lows drop below 60 degrees since March 22nd.

Highs will only be in the mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday. And the rain chance is low with just a few showers possible.