Severe storms, including tornadoes, possible in South Florida Wednesday as heavy rain pounds region
The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a NEXT Weather Alert day across South Florida.
Heavy rounds of rain with some extensive downpours are causing street flooding from The Keys to Pompano Beach.
Sustained rains and some severe storms will roll through the metro area until after lunch.
A second round of storms will push through early afternoon, before clearing out by the early evening.
Rain estimates of 2-5 inches are already being met and surpassed across the region.
We could see some isolated areas reach closer to 10-12 inches of accumulation over the next 24 hours.
The peak of the King Tides happens to coincide with the heavy rainfalls this morning.
We'll likely see low-lying coastal flooding as the tides peak mid-morning.
After the rain rolls out this afternoon, we'll all be thankful for the dry, warm weather that will overtake South Florida for Thanksgiving.
The next seven days include a few cloudy and dry days before the rain returns later this week.