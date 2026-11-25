The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a NEXT Weather Alert day across South Florida.

This graphic shows possible rain totals in South Florida by Wednesday evening. CBS News Miami

Heavy rounds of rain with some extensive downpours are causing street flooding from The Keys to Pompano Beach.

Sustained rains and some severe storms will roll through the metro area until after lunch.

This graphic shows the tornado risk in South Florida on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. CBS News Miami

A second round of storms will push through early afternoon, before clearing out by the early evening.

Rain estimates of 2-5 inches are already being met and surpassed across the region.

This graphic shows the flood threat in South Florida on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2026. CBS News Miami

We could see some isolated areas reach closer to 10-12 inches of accumulation over the next 24 hours.

The peak of the King Tides happens to coincide with the heavy rainfalls this morning.

This graphic shows the high tides and coastal flood advisories in South Florida on Wednesday, Nov. 25. CBS News Miami

We'll likely see low-lying coastal flooding as the tides peak mid-morning.

After the rain rolls out this afternoon, we'll all be thankful for the dry, warm weather that will overtake South Florida for Thanksgiving.

This graphic shows the Thanksgiving forecast in South Florida. CBS News Miami

The next seven days include a few cloudy and dry days before the rain returns later this week.