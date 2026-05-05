South Florida to see lower rain chances ahead of soaring temperatures as week continues

This Cinco de Mayo and Teacher Appreciation Day in South Florida will be warmer with a few showers possible.

The Cinco de Mayo forecast in South Florida. CBS News Miami

Although the chance of rain is lower than on Monday, spotty showers may develop on Tuesday afternoon.

High temperatures will climb into the mid- to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along our Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic waters and the Keys waters.

On Wednesday we will heat up to around 90 degrees, which is above our average high temperature of 85 degrees in Miami.

Drier air will move in, and high pressure will provide for mainly dry conditions mid- to late week.

The rainfall chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

The heat is on with high temperatures soaring to 90 degrees on Thursday, and 92 degrees on Friday.

Near record-high temperatures will be possible and it will feel like the upper 90s when you factor in the humidity.

The forecast feels-like temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

We will stay hot and humid through Mother's Day weekend with high temperatures rising to 90 degrees.

Stray showers will be possible on Saturday.

Spotty showers may pop up on Sunday for Mother's Day as moisture increases.