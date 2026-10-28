King tide relief on the way after days of relentless high tide flooding across South Florida

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather Alert continues for South Florida through noon on Wednesday due to the potential for another round of moderate to major coastal flooding.

This graphic shows information on the CBS News Miami NEXT Weather Alert that continues through noon on Wednesday. CBS News Miami

A coastal flood warning remains in place through 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The next high tide takes place in Fort Lauderdale at 11:11 a.m., while Miami will see the next high tide at 10:56 a.m.

In Key West, the next high tide will be at 12:45 p.m.

This graphic shows the high tides in South Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. CBS News Miami

The king tides may lead to numerous road closures and may flood properties along low-lying, vulnerable areas along the coast.

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather Team continues to urge residents to not drive, walk or wade through saltwater flooding.

This graphic shows the coastal alerts in effect in South Florida on Oct. 28, 2026. CBS News Miami

It was a mild start to Wednesday with temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s, and high temperatures will climb into the mid-80s.

The gale warning has expired, but the small craft advisory remains in effect for boaters along the Atlantic waters and Keys waters.

This graphic shows the beach forecast in South Florida on Oct. 28, 2026. CBS News Miami

Although the peak king tides took place in South Florida on Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday, minor to moderate coastal flooding may occur through the rest of the week with the highest water levels taking place around 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., and 10 p.m. through 1 a.m. Thursday.

This graphic shows the boating forecast in South Florida on Oct. 28, 2026. CBS News Miami

The chance of rain will start to decrease a bit and we will begin to enjoy more sunshine on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s.

Spotty showers will be possible.

This graphic shows the forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

This Halloween weekend will not be a washout, but scattered showers will be possible on Halloween on Saturday.

High temperatures will climb into the mid- to upper 80s.

We will "fall back" on Sunday night when we turn the clocks back one hour as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.