Quiet start to new workweek in South Florida before higher rain chances return midweek

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather Team is tracking a steamy start to the workweek with afternoon highs climbing to around 90 degrees.

The 3-day forecast in South Florida. CBS News Miami

"Feels-like" temperatures will peak closer to 100 degrees for both Monday and Tuesday afternoons.

The "feels-like" temperatures in South Florida on Monday, June 8, 2026. CBS News Miami

While stray showers will be possible along the coast and Florida Keys during the morning hours, most activity moves further inland over Southwest Florida and the Florida Everglades for both afternoons.

A wetter weather pattern returns to South Florida Wednesday through the weekend with scattered rain chances each afternoon.

The rainfall chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

This will help drop afternoon highs slightly into the upper 80s for this timeframe.