South Florida to see rising temperatures this weekend as rain chances start to drop

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather Team is tracking the return of drier air for the upcoming weekend with only a few stray showers in the mix.

Scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible on Friday, but mostly in the Keys.

The hour-by-hour forecast in South Florida on Friday, June 5, 2026. CBS News Miami

Drier air continues to move into South Florida over the weekend with only 10-20% stray shower chances.

As rain chances go down, temperatures go up over the next several days.

Mostly cloudy skies will keep highs in the mid-80s on Friday, but more sunshine arrives for the weekend and will cause highs to climb into the upper 80s.

The 3-day forecast in South Florida. CBS News Miami

Beachgoers should be aware of a high rip current risk at the coast for Friday through Sunday due to the easterly breeze.

Tropical moisture slowly starts to return on Sunday, leading to warmer and wetter conditions for the upcoming workweek.

The forecast rainfall chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Afternoon highs peak around 90 for Monday as scattered shower and storm chances linger through the first half of the workweek.