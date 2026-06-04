Risk of heavy downpours in South Florida on Thursday leads to renewed flash flood threat

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is tracking more rounds of rain in the forecast for Thursday across South Florida, including another risk for isolated flooding.

Scattered morning showers across the Keys will grow more widespread across Miami-Dade and Broward as we head into the afternoon.

There is a 60-70% chance for widespread showers today, especially between the hours of 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

This graphics shows the flash flood threat in South Florida on Thursday, June 4, 2026. CBS News Miami

Embedded within the showers and storms will be isolated heavy downpours.

All of Broward and Miami-Dade counties are under a "marginal" – level 1 out of 4 – risk for flooding due to rainfall.

This comes after several days of widespread rain and numerous flood advisories. Highest chances for heavy rain today will be for areas south of I-75.

This graphic shows the hour-by-hour forecast in South Florida on Thursday, June 4, 2026. CBS News Miami

Drier air starts to arrive on Friday and continues to move in for the weekend. While it won't be entirely dry over the weekend, rain chances will drop significantly with a 30% chance on Friday and a 20-30% chance over the weekend.

Cloud coverage and rain will keep highs in the mid-80s on Thursday, but we'll gradually warm up to the upper 80s for the upcoming weekend.

This graphic shows the 3-day forecast in South Florida. CBS News Miami

Don't put the umbrellas away just yet, because forecast models are hinting at another wet weather pattern developing for at least the first half of the upcoming workweek.