South Florida stays hot, humid on Thursday with more chances of showers and storms

An air quality alert is in effect until 3 p.m. for Miami-Dade due to some smoke from the wildfires that continue to burn.

Residents with respiratory conditions should limit times outdoors due to the potential for lower air quality at times.

The air quality alerts in South Florida on Thursday, June 25, 2026. CBS News Miami

Although the Well, Quarry 2 and Corrections fires are almost fully contained, there is still some lingering smoke in spots.

It will be hazy, hot and humid again in South Florida on Thursday.

The feels-like temperatures in South Florida on Thursday, June 25, 2026. CBS News Miami

Highs will soar into the low 90s this afternoon, and it will feel like the upper 90s and low 100s when you factor in the humidity. There is a moderate to major risk of heat-related illness today for sensitive groups.

Heat exhaustion and heat illness will be possible without proper cooling and/or hydration.

The heat-related health risk in South Florida on Thursday, June 25, 2026. CBS News Miami

There is a low risk of rip currents along our Atlantic beaches, but the UV index is extreme. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic waters or the Keys waters.

Scattered showers and some thunderstorms will be possible this morning and later today with the potential for heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds.

The feels-like temperature tracker in South Florida on Thursday, June 25, 2026. CBS News Miami

Friday will be hot and humid with passing showers and storms possible.

Highs will remain in the low 90s and it will feel like the triple-digits.

Saharan dust will move in this weekend and lead to hazy skies, lower air quality and lower rain chances.

The forecast in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

With drier conditions expected, it will be hotter with highs near the mid 90s.

Just a few showers and isolated storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday.