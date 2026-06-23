South Florida to see another day of dangerous heat, lingering wildfire smoke leading to health concerns

A hazy, hot and humid day is ahead across South Florida.

An air quality alert remains in effect for Miami-Dade County until at least 3 p.m. Tuesday due to smoke from the wildfires lowering air quality for much of Miami-Dade County.

This graphic shows the air quality alerts in South Florida on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. CBS News Miami

Residents with respiratory conditions should limit time outside on Tuesday.

The smoke is also leading to reduced visibility across portions of Miami-Dade County.

This graphic shows the air quality in South Florida on the morning of June 23, 2026. CBS News Miami

The Well Fire and the Quarry 2 Fire are almost fully contained.

But the Corrections Fire near the Everglades Correctional Institution is only 15% contained and has burned 330 acres.

This graphic shows the active wildfires in Miami-Dade on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. CBS News Miami

On Tuesday morning the winds were calm or light out of the north, and that was keeping the smoke around some of the western Miami-Dade neighborhoods.

A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. for Miami-Dade and Broward counties as hazardous heat continues.

This graphic shows the heat advisories in effect in South Florida on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. CBS News Miami

High temperatures will climb into the low 90s, and the feels-like temperatures could get as high as 110 degrees when you factor in the humidity.

Some rain will roll in around midday and this afternoon to bring some relief from the heat.

This graphic shows the feels-like temperatures in South Florida on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. CBS News Miami

On Wednesday the chance of rain will increase a bit with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected.

High temperatures will remain in the low 90s, and the heat indices will remain in the triple-digits.

This graphic shows the feels-like temperatures in South Florida on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. CBS News Miami

The Saharan dust moves in later this week to lower our rain chances on Thursday and Friday. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible later in the week.

The sizzling heat will stick around through the weekend with high temperatures in the low 90s.