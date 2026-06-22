South Florida sees another day of dangerous heat as wildfire smoke lingers in Miami-Dade

An air quality alert is in effect for Miami-Dade until 3 p.m. due to some patchy smoke from the fires lowering air quality in spots.

The air quality alert in Miami-Dade on June 22, 2026. CBS News Miami

The air quality is moderate for most of Miami-Dade County and good for Broward County.

The air quality in South Florida on Monday, June 22, 2026. CBS News Miami

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is tracking three fires in Miami-Dade County.

The Well Fire has burned 2,749 acres and is 85% contained. The Quarry 2 Fire has burned 19,018 and is 97% contained. The newest fire is called the Corrections Fire and is located near the Everglades Correction Institution.

This fire has burned about 300 acres and is 15% contained. The southeast wind should help to steer much of the smoke inland later today.

Information on active wildfires in Miami-Dade on Monday, June 22, 2026. CBS News Miami

It will be a scorcher today with highs soaring to the low 90s.

It will feel like the triple-digits when you factor in the humidity. Heat concerns continue today as well with a moderate to major risk of heat-related health illness.

The heat risk in South Florida on Monday, June 22, 2026. CBS News Miami

This means that heat-related health illness will be possible without proper cooling and/or hydration.

There is a low risk of rip currents for the Atlantic beaches and the UV index is extreme.

The feels-like temperatures in South Florida on June 22, 2026. CBS News Miami

There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters or the Keys waters.

Tuesday will be toasty again with highs in the low 90s and feels like temperatures in the triple-digits.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida on Monday, June 22, 2026. CBS News Miami

Spotty thunderstorms will be possible again in the afternoon and evening. The chance of rain will decrease mid- to late week as Saharan dust and drier air will move in.

The forecast feels-like temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Highs will remain in the low 90s through the rest of the week and into the weekend. A few thunderstorms will be possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It remains quiet in the tropics as tropical development is not expected over the next seven days.