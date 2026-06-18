NEXT Weather Alert day issued in South Florida due to extreme, possibly record-breaking heat on Thursday

A NEXT Weather Alert day has been issued in South Florida due to extreme and dangerous heat with feels-like temperatures reaching as high as 110 degrees.

Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties, as well as most of the state of Florida, have been included in a heat advisory because of the sweltering temperatures.

"We want you to be prepared because we are going to be dealing with extreme and dangerous heat as we head intot he afternoon," CBS News Miami NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said. "This is the reason why our NEXT Weather team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert day (Thursday)."

Gonzalez said that the feels-like temperatures in South Florida could soar to between 105 and 110 degrees, with some spots feeling even hotter.

In addition, there is a major to extreme heat risk for heat-related illness.

There could also be some records broken this afternoon. Miami is forecast to reach 94 degrees today, with the record of 95 degrees set in 2016.

Fort Lauderdale is forecast to reach 92 degrees, and the record of 96 degrees was set in 1921.

Key West in the Florida Keys is forecast to reach 89 degrees, and the record high of 93 degrees was set in 1935.