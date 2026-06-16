South Florida continues to sizzle as dangerous triple-digit feels-like temperatures remain on Tuesday

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team continues to track dangerous heat across South Florida as another heat advisory will be in effect Tuesday.

The graphic shows the heat advisories in effect in South Florida on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. CBS News Miami

The advisory will be in effect for metro Broward and Miami-Dade counties from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. as "feels like" temperatures could climb up to 107 across the area.

This brings major heat risk concerns for residents, so staying hydrated along with wearing light colors and loose-fitting clothing will be important.

This graphic shows the hour-by-hour forecast in South Florida on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. CBS News Miami

Unfortunately, no relief from the heat is in sight as the summertime sizzle continues for the rest of the workweek and upcoming weekend.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible across portions of the metro areas, especially in Broward on Tuesday afternoon, but most will remain dry for the middle of the workweek.

This graphic shows the heat-related health risk in South Florida on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. CBS News Miami

A few isolated heavy downpours could be embedded within these scattered showers, which could lead to minor flooding concerns.

Rain chances are expected to increase over Father's Day weekend with scattered showers and storms on both Saturday and Sunday.