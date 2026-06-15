South Florida braces for dangerous heat Monday with chances of showers, thunderstorms later in the afternoon

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is tracking dangerous heat across South Florida this week.

A heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday for metro Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

A heat advisory will be in effect for portions of Miami-Dade and Broward counties on Monday, June 15, 2026. CBS News Miami

While temperatures on the thermometer will climb to the lower 90s, "feels like" temperatures could soar up to 107.

It's important to stay hydrated, wear light colors and loose-fitting clothing to remain cool.

The heat risk in South Florida on Monday, June 15, 2026. CBS News Miami

The heat risk will continue throughout the workweek with triple-digit feels like temperatures likely over the next 5-7 days.

In addition to the heat, our team will also be tracking scattered showers and storms Monday afternoon through the evening.

The hour-by-hour forecast in South Florida on Monday, June 15, 2026. CBS News Miami

The main timeframe will be between noon and 8 p.m..

There is the potential for scattered storms around Miami Stadium for the FIFA World Cup.

A few isolated heavy downpours could be embedded within these showers and storms.

The FIFA World Cup forecast at Miami Stadium on Monday, June 15, 2026. CBS News Miami

Metro areas in Broward and Miami-Dade have a marginal - level 1 out of 4 - flood risk for Monday afternoon.

Rain chances gradually lower for the middle of the workweek but will slowly start to increase for Juneteenth through Father's Day Weekend.