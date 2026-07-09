Heat advisories in effect across South Florida as feels-like temperatures soar ahead of even hotter conditions next week

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is tracking another hot, hazy, and dry day across South Florida, but some scattered showers and storms are just around the corner.

The heat advisories in effect on South Florida on Thursday, July 9, 2026. CBS News Miami

Another heat advisory will be in effect for Broward and Miami-Dade on Thursday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. with "feels-like" temperatures as high as 110 degrees possible.

This graphic shows the hour-by-hour forecast in South Florida on Thursday, July 9, 2026. CBS News Miami

Widespread major heat-related health risks are expected, so it's important to hydrate early and often throughout the day in addition to wearing light colors and wearing loose-fitting clothing.

This graphic shows the heat-related health risk in South Florida on Thursday, July 9, 2026. CBS News Miami

In addition to the heat, we continue to monitor Saharan dust moving through South Florida, keeping our rain chances slim to none for now.

If you're trying to beat the heat by heading to the beach, you'll need to avoid swimming as a high rip current risk is forecast for today and Friday.

The beach forecast in South Florida on Thursday, July 9, 2026. CBS News Miami

While you won't need to keep the umbrella nearby on Thursday, scattered showers and storms return to the forecast on Friday as a disturbance swings through the Bahamas and South Florida.

Our current forecast calls for a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms from late morning through the midday hours with another round of rain late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

This graphic shows what the radar could look like in South Florida on Friday, July 10, 2026. CBS News Miami

These will be our best rain chances over the next 7 days as another batch of Saharan dust arrives over the weekend, bringing another dry trend to South Florida.

The summertime sizzle continues for the weekend and upcoming workweek as heat index values remain well into the triple digits and air temperatures linger in the lower to mid-90s.