No relief from heat in sight across South Florida as triple-digit feels-like temperatures linger, intensify

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a hot and hazy hump day across South Florida as another heat advisory will be in effect today.

This graphic shows the heat advisory in effect in South Florida on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. CBS News Miami

It's a hazy and steamy start with "feels-like" temperatures already in the mid- to upper 90s across the region.

In addition to the heat, Saharan dust has moved into South Florida and will continue to do so for the next couple of days.

This graphic shows the heat risk in South Florida on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. CBS News Miami

A heat advisory begins at 11 a.m. for metro Broward and Miami-Dade counties and will last until 6 p.m. as "feels-like" temperatures around 108 degrees will be possible.

No relief from the heat is in sight as triple-digit heat index values linger through the rest of the week and intensify for the beginning of next week.

This graphic shows the hour-by-hour forecast in South Florida on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. CBS News Miami

Due to the drier air associated with the Saharan dust, rain chances will be extremely isolated for Wednesday and Thursday at only a 10-20% chance.

However, a brief disturbance is expected to swing through South Florida on Friday, bringing our next best chance for scattered showers and storms (30-40% chance).

This graphic shows the Saharan dust arriving in South Florida. CBS News Miami

Another wave of Saharan dust arrives by Sunday, once again bringing drier conditions to South Florida as "feels-like" temperatures climb closer to 110 degrees for the start of the upcoming workweek.