South Florida stays steamy to kick off new workweek with chances of showers, storms

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking the potential for scattered showers and storms along with steamy conditions as we kick off the new workweek.

Scattered morning showers and isolated storms will be possible during the early morning hours and into the afternoon.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat in South Florida in Monday, July 6, 2026. CBS News Miami

After a 50-60% chance for rain, conditions dry out for Monday evening.

Another hot and steamy day is expected as "feels like" temperatures climb as high as 108 degrees Monday.

This graphic shows the hour-by-hour forecast in South Florida on Monday, July 6, 2026. CBS News Miami

The scattered showers and storms are expected to help keep heat just below heat advisory criteria for Monday afternoon.

Another round of scattered showers and storms on Tuesday should also keep heat alerts out of the forecast for now, but extreme heat concerns arrive by the end of the workweek and the upcoming weekend.

This graphic shows the heat risk in South Florida on Monday, July 6, 2026. CBS News Miami

Rain chances lower by the middle of the week as our next round of Saharan dust moves into the region.

The dust will lower our rain chances but ramp up our heat concerns for the back half of the workweek.

This graphic shows the forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

The forecast calls for highs around the mid-90s, but "feels like" temperatures as high as 115 by the weekend.