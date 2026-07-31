More record-breaking heat possible in South Florida on Friday before rain chances rise this weekend

The final day of July will be sizzling in South Florida with record-breaking heat possible as high temperatures reach the mid- to upper 90s.

This graphic shows the potential for record-breaking heat in South Florida on Friday, July 31, 2026. CBS News Miami

The National Weather Service has issued another heat advisory for Broward and Miami-Dade counties on Friday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. due to heat index values expected to reach 105 to 110 degrees when you factor in the humidity.

This graphic shows the heat advisories in effect in South Florida on Friday, July 31, 2026. CBS News Miami

Friday morning has been mostly dry, but spotty storms will develop in the afternoon and evening.

If you are headed to the beach, there is a low risk of rip currents and the UV index is extreme.

There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic waters and the Keys.

This graphic shows the heat-related health risk in South Florida on Friday, July 31, 2026. CBS News Miami

This weekend is looking wetter with higher rain chances and the potential for scattered storms.

The Weather Prediction Center has placed South Florida under a level 1 out of 4 risk of excessive heavy rainfall because some storms may produce heavy downpours and lead to localized flooding in spots.

This graphic shows the flood risk in South Florida on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. CBS News Miami

We remain unsettled Sunday with storms expected to develop around midday through the afternoon and evening.

The chance of rain remains elevated as we head into next week and kick off the month of August.

This graphic shows the rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Scattered storms likely every day.

It will not be quite as hot with highs closer to the low 90s.