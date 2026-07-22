South Florida to see mostly dry Wednesday before chances of showers, storms increase headed into weekend
The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather Team is tracking spotty showers Wednesday morning ahead of a hot and mostly dry afternoon, but rain chances trend even higher as we head toward the weekend.
A 30% chance for light, scattered showers will continue across Broward and Miami-Dade for the morning hours as "feels-like" temperatures begin in the lower 90s.
Rain chances push toward Southwest Florida for the afternoon as heat index values climb up to around 105 degrees.
While no heat advisory is in effect on Wednesday, triple-digit heat is expected across the region.
Our rain chances and temperatures will trend even higher for the end of the workweek into the weekend as tropical moisture moves in from the east.
The weekend forecast currently has a 40% chance for showers on Friday, along with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday.
Even higher rain chances arrive for Monday as stickier conditions arrive in South Florida.
While afternoon highs will eventually climb to the mid-90s over the weekend, "feels-like" temperatures will feel closer to 106 degrees.
Heat advisories might be needed for the back half of the week.
We are also continuing to track Tropical Storm Bertha which continues to move west through the Northern Gulf.
The 5 a.m. forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows Bertha continuing to move west into Louisiana Wednesday and quickly pushing toward Texas by the end of the workweek.
Tropical storm warnings extend along the Gulf coastline from Destin, Florida, to Morgan City, Louisiana.