South Florida to see mostly dry Wednesday before chances of showers, storms increase headed into weekend

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather Team is tracking spotty showers Wednesday morning ahead of a hot and mostly dry afternoon, but rain chances trend even higher as we head toward the weekend.

This graphic shows the "feels-like" temperatures in South Florida on July 22, 2026. CBS News Miami

A 30% chance for light, scattered showers will continue across Broward and Miami-Dade for the morning hours as "feels-like" temperatures begin in the lower 90s.

Rain chances push toward Southwest Florida for the afternoon as heat index values climb up to around 105 degrees.

This graphic shows the rain chances in South Florida on July 22, 2026. CBS News Miami

While no heat advisory is in effect on Wednesday, triple-digit heat is expected across the region.

Our rain chances and temperatures will trend even higher for the end of the workweek into the weekend as tropical moisture moves in from the east.

The moisture tracker in South Florida on Friday, July 24, 2026. CBS News Miami

The weekend forecast currently has a 40% chance for showers on Friday, along with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday.

Even higher rain chances arrive for Monday as stickier conditions arrive in South Florida.

The forecast in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

While afternoon highs will eventually climb to the mid-90s over the weekend, "feels-like" temperatures will feel closer to 106 degrees.

Heat advisories might be needed for the back half of the week.

The forecast track for Tropical Storm Bertha as of Wednesday, July 22, 2026. CBS News Miami

We are also continuing to track Tropical Storm Bertha which continues to move west through the Northern Gulf.

The 5 a.m. forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows Bertha continuing to move west into Louisiana Wednesday and quickly pushing toward Texas by the end of the workweek.

The tropical alerts in effect because of Tropical Storm Bertha in the Gulf. CBS News Miami

Tropical storm warnings extend along the Gulf coastline from Destin, Florida, to Morgan City, Louisiana.