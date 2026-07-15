South Florida staying mostly dry due to Saharan dust, but dangerous heat lingers across region

The NEXT Weather Team continues to track toasty and hazy conditions with another heat advisory in effect for South Florida today.

The heat advisories in effect in South Florida on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. CBS News Miami

The heat advisory will be in effect for metro Broward and Miami-Dade counties from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday as "feels-like" temperatures could climb to 109.

The hour-by-hour forecast in South Florida on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. CBS News Miami

Saharan dust continues to keep most dry with only a 10% chance for isolated inland storms during the afternoon into the early evening.

The moisture tracker in South Florida on Saturday, July 18, 2026. CBS News Miami

Rain chances will gradually increase by the end of the workweek into the weekend as Saharan dust moves out and more moisture moves in.

Our current forecast calls for 40% shower and storm chances on Friday and Saturday.

The rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

While temperatures will continue to trend warmer than average despite the rain chances, we will see some slight heat relief by Saturday compared to what we've experienced so far this week.

A 30% chance for scattered showers and storms will linger into Sunday and Monday as afternoon highs continue to hover around the lower to mid-90s each day.