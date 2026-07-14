South Florida sees more heat advisories issued as feels-like temperatures soar to near 110 degrees Tuesday afternoon

The NEXT Weather Team is monitoring major heat risks across South Florida as a heat advisory will be in effect for Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

This graphic shows heat advisories in effect across South Florida on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. CBS News Miami

The heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday as "feels-like" temperatures up to 109 degrees will be possible.

The hour-by-hour forecast in South Florida on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. CBS News Miami

Saharan dust continues to bring hazy and mostly dry conditions to the area, with just a 10% chance for isolated showers and storms today.

The forecast in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

The dust and heat linger for the rest of the workweek with heat index values up to 110 degrees possible throughout the rest of the workweek.

We're tracking the potential for more moisture to return to Florida over the weekend, leading to a 30% chance for scattered showers and storms Friday through Sunday.

Triple-digit "feels-like" temperatures will unfortunately still continue through the weekend.