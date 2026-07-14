South Florida sees more heat advisories issued as feels-like temperatures soar to near 110 degrees Tuesday afternoon
The NEXT Weather Team is monitoring major heat risks across South Florida as a heat advisory will be in effect for Broward and Miami-Dade counties.
The heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday as "feels-like" temperatures up to 109 degrees will be possible.
Saharan dust continues to bring hazy and mostly dry conditions to the area, with just a 10% chance for isolated showers and storms today.
The dust and heat linger for the rest of the workweek with heat index values up to 110 degrees possible throughout the rest of the workweek.
We're tracking the potential for more moisture to return to Florida over the weekend, leading to a 30% chance for scattered showers and storms Friday through Sunday.
Triple-digit "feels-like" temperatures will unfortunately still continue through the weekend.