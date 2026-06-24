Another hazy, hot, humid day ahead for South Florida but "feels-like" temperatures won't be as warm

It's going to be another hazy, hot and humid day across South Florida on Wednesday.

An air quality alert continues for Miami-Dade County until 3 p.m. due to the smoke from the wildfires that continue to burn in Miami-Dade, which are lowering the air quality.

The air quality alert in effect on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. CBS News Miami

The National Weather Service in Miami warns "fine particulates concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards" today.

Residents with respiratory conditions should try to limit their time outside on Wednesday.

This heat risk in South Florida on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. CBS News Miami

The some from the wildfires is also leading to some hazy conditions at times.

The Well Fire, just north of Northwest 58th Street and Northwest 122nd Avenue in Doral has burned 2,814 acres and is 85% contained.

The Quarry 2 Fire in the 14000 block of Northwest 41st Street in Doral has burned 19,018 acres and is 97% contained.

The Corrections Fire near the Everglades Correctional Institution has burned 363 acres and is 90% contained.

The rainfall chances in South Florida on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. CBS News Miami

The wind is calm or light as of Wednesday morning allowing much of the smoke to remain stagnant. But later on Wednesday, the breeze will increase a bit out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

The National Weather Service has not issued a heat advisory as feels-like temperatures will not be quite as high as the past few days.

It will still be sizzling as high temperatures rise into the low 90s, and it will feel like the upper 90s to low 100s for some neighborhoods.

More rain is expected on Wednesday and will likely keep our heat indices below the criteria required for a heat advisory.

The "feels-like" temperatures in South Florida on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. CBS News Miami

Most of South Florida is under a moderate risk of heat-related health illness today which means that sensitive groups need to take extra precautions to avoid heat illness.

A few areas still have a major risk of heat-related health illness, so it is important for everyone to stay hydrated and stay cool in the air-conditioning and/or shade when possible.

Scattered showers and storms will develop around midday through the afternoon with the potential for some heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds.

The rain will provide a little relief from the oppressive heat.

The FIFA World Cup forecast for the match between Scotland and Brazil on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. CBS News Miami

But these storms may redirect some of the smoke from the wildfires towards the metro areas.

Saharan dust is keeping the tropics quiet and will be moving across South Florida later this week.

That drier, dust air will lead to hazy skies and lower rain chances.

Spotty storms will still be possible Thursday, Friday and through the weekend.

Highs will soar to the low 90s and it feel like the triple-digits when you factor in the humidity.