South Florida to stay hazy, hot, humid this weekend as Saharan dust arrives

It's going to be a hazy, hot and humid weekend across South Florida.

Saharan dust is moving in and will lead to hazy skies and lower rain chances.

The Saharan dust tracker on Saturday, June 26, 2026. CBS News Miami

The National Weather Service has not issued an air quality alert since the air quality index is good. That may change over the weekend, however, as a thicker plume of Saharan dust sweeps in across South Florida.

The drier, dusty air will inhibit widespread storm development, but some showers and scattered storms will still be possible.

High temperatures will soar to the low 90s, and it will feel like the triple-digits when you factor in the humidity.

The hourly forecast in South Florida on Friday, June 26, 2026. CBS News Miami

There is a moderate to major risk of heat-related health illness today so hydration will be key.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along our Atlantic beaches and the UV index is extreme.

The weekend forecast in South Florida. CBS News Miami

There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters and the Keys waters.

The chance of rain stays low on Monday but early to middle of next week we will see an increase in showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday.