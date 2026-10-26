King tides, rain and gusty winds bring coastal flooding threat from Fort Lauderdale to Miami

King tides driven by a full moon are expected to bring moderate to major coastal flooding Monday, as rain, slick roads and gusty winds hit South Florida.

This graphic shows information on the CBS News Miami NEXT Weather Alert that's in effect across South Florida through Tuesday, Oct. 27. CBS News Miami

A CBS News Miami NEXT Weather Alert for the flooding continues through Tuesday, according to CBS News Miami NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez.

A coastal flood warning is in effect, and a wind advisory also has been issued.

This graphic shows the high tides in South Florida on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. CBS News Miami

Winds are forecast to gust up to 40 mph. Gusts already were close to 30 mph Monday morning, and the surf was rough, with much of the shore covered by water because of the high tide.

This graphic shows the street flooding risk in South Florida on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. CBS News Miami

High tide in Fort Lauderdale is at 9:33 a.m. and 9:40 p.m., and high tide in Miami is at 9:19 a.m. and 9:24 pm.

In Key West, high tide on Monday is at 11:05 a.m. and 10:23 p.m.

This graphic shows the high tides in South Florida on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. CBS News Miami

Rain has already soaked the area, and showers were moving into parts of Miami-Dade County on the breeze , including areas around Coral Springs, Amerant Bank Arena, Hollywood and North Miami.

This graphic shows the wind advisories in effect in South Florida. CBS News Miami

"Give yourself extra time since some of the roads are slick," Gonzalez said.

Scattered showers are expected to continue Monday and Tuesday.

"It's going to be blustery, and you want to hold on to your umbrella," Gonzalez said.