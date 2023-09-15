South Florida weather forecast calls for rain today, over the weekend
MIAMI -- Widespread storms return to South Florida for Friday and the weekend, providing a break from the sweltering heat that brought new record high temperatures to the area in recent days.
CBS News Miami Lissette Gonzalez said a stalled front over Central Florida will allow instability and more moisture to move into South Florida during the afternoon and later
"For now we're dry but as we head into lunchtime storms will fire up," she said. "They likely could become more widespread."
Gonzalez said the storms could bring heavy downpours and gusty winds to the area.
There is a 60 percent chance of rain on Friday with high temperatures expected to top out in the low 90s.
Saturday and Sunday could also be rainy with a 60 percent chance of precipitation on both days with highs in the low 90s, according to Gonzalez.
