Sunday shapes up for nice day in South Florida with warm breeze ahead of rainy cold front

MIAMI — After some patchy morning fog, Sunday will shape up to be a nice day. South Florida should expect a warm breeze out of the southwest, pushing high temperatures into the lower to mid-80s under a partly sunny sky.

Changes arrive after sunset on Sunday evening as a cold front moves through the area. A line of rain will move through South Florida ahead of that front after around 6 p.m. As the front moves southward, cold air will seep back into the area for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

NEXT Weather Daily Explainer for MLK Day 2025 CBS News Miami

However, because the front will stall near the Florida Straits, waves of energy riding along that front will keep rounds of rain in the forecast Sunday night into Monday. South Florida should expect a raw and damp day on Monday, with on-and-off rain, overcast skies and highs in the upper 60s.

The front will lift back north on Tuesday, bringing South Florida more rounds of showers and a warm-up back into the middle 70s, before moving — yet again — back south of us on Wednesday. This will cause temperatures to drop down into the lower 70s for highs on Wednesday and bring another batch of scattered showers.

By Thursday, the front will begin to wash out, leaving South Florida drier out ahead of a stronger, more substantial front set to move through Thursday night. This will bring the return of dry weather Friday into Saturday and will pack a stronger punch of cold air.

By Saturday morning, South Florida will need to dawn our jackets again. Morning lows will fall back into the upper 40s and low 50s with highs in the upper 60s.