Cold front to bring cooler and drier conditions to South Florida, isolated areas of drizzle possible Thursday

MIAMI — Big changes are coming for South Florida as we inch closer to the weekend!

The wind has shifted from the north behind the cold front the CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team has been tracking, so cooler and drier air will move into the region throughout Thursday. While isolated areas of drizzle can't be ruled out, most remain rain-free Thursday.

Thursday morning will start warm and humid in the lower 70s for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, and the mid to upper 70s in the Florida Keys. Temperatures stall in the upper 70s for Thursday afternoon and will quickly tumble at night.

The coolest conditions since February 25 are expected to arrive Friday morning with low temperatures in the lower to mid-50s for Broward and Miami-Dade. The Keys will experience mild conditions in the lower to upper 60s, as similar conditions are expected for both mornings over the weekend.

For the afternoons, expect temperatures to trend almost 10 degrees below average with highs in the lower to mid-70s on Friday and Saturday with plenty of sunshine. South Florida will gradually warm up starting on Sunday in the upper 70s and return to the lower 80s for the first half of next week.

If you're looking for rain, you'll have to wait a bit longer as no significant chances are expected over the next seven days.

NEXT Weather 7-Day Forecast CBS News Miami