Another breezy South Florida afternoon expected, with passing showers

MIAMI - Another breezy day is ahead with some passing showers at times.

After a comfortable morning with temperatures in the low to mid-70s, highs will climb to the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies. The breeze will build out of the northeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 20 miles per hour. A few quick-moving showers will be possible.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents at Miami-Dade's beaches. There is a high risk of rip currents for the beaches of Broward and Palm Beach Counties. It is not safe to go swimming in the ocean due to the rip currents. Although the winds will not be as strong as the last few days, hazardous marine conditions continue. Hence, a small craft caution is in effect for boaters along the Atlantic and Keys Waters as winds will increase out of the northeast at 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots.

The chance of rain will decrease on Thursday with only spotty showers possible. Highs remain seasonable in the mid to upper 80s and the winds will be lighter out of the northeast. Friday will be drier with only isolated showers possible. Highs stay in the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies.

This weekend is expected to be nice. Temperatures will drop slightly and the humidity will be lower. It will feel a bit more like Fall, South Florida style. We'll wake to the low 70s in the morning and highs will climb to the low 80s with clouds around.

The chance of rain creeps up early next week as temperatures rise and the breeze builds on Monday and Tuesday.

