South Florida warms up over the weekend ahead of next cold front

MIAMI - It was another chilly South Florida morning, but not as cold as the previous couple of days. Temperatures were mostly in the low 50s, with some upper 40s, in Broward and Miami-Dade. It was cool across the Keys with the upper 50s.

The afternoon will be milder and breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Saturday morning will be comfortably cool with lows falling to the mid to upper 60s. It will be warmer with highs climbing to 80 and the potential for scattered showers due to our next cold front.

Sunday will be a little cooler with lows dropping to around 60. Highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s with dry conditions. We'll warm up again on Monday as highs rise to near 80 degrees and the potential for a stray shower.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

Sweater weather returns as the next cold front will sweep in next Tuesday as lows will drop to the low 60s and highs in the low 70s with spotty showers possible. It will be chilly again with lows falling to the upper 50s Wednesday morning. Highs will only reach 70 degrees. It will be even colder by Thursday morning with the low 50s. Highs will only be in the upper 60s Thursday afternoon.