South Florida warming trend through Black Friday

By KC Sherman

South Florida Weather for Monday 11/25/2024 6AM
MIAMI - After a chilly weekend across South Florida, temperatures will begin to climb this week. Highs will rebound back into the lower 80s on Monday under a partly sunny sky.

High pressure will continue to slide eastward through Thanksgiving which will keep South Florida dry, but lead to a daily warm-up in temperatures, where each day will be warmer than the previous through Black Friday. By Thanksgiving, expect highs to top off in the middle 80s under a partly sunny sky.

A change will arrive late Friday into Saturday as the first of two fronts moves through. A couple of showers will be possible Friday into Saturday ahead of the front as it moves through, but most areas will remain dry.

Humidity will begin to drop again by Saturday night, with high temperatures set to drop back into the upper 70s by Sunday.

Following that first front, a reinforcing front is forecast to move through Sunday into Sunday night. Behind this front, expect a stronger push of cold air, with lows likely returning to the 50s by Monday morning.  

