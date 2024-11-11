South Florida Veterans Day will be warm, mostly sunny

MIAMI - It was a mild start to Veterans Day with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. While a few showers moved across parts of South Florida, the chance of rain is low. However, some spotty showers will be possible.

There is a warm afternoon ahead with highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

There is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches but there are no advisories or alerts for boaters.

On Tuesday, we stay warm with highs in the upper 80s and a few showers around.

Breezy conditions return mid-week. NEXT Weather

The breeze builds on Wednesday and it will be downright windy at times, with sustained winds out of the northeast winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour. Highs will climb to low to mid-80s.

A front will move in from the north and push through South Florida on Wednesday. This front will not have a lot of moisture or instability to work with, so the chance of rain will remain low. Once the front moves through, drier air will move in and temperatures will drop slightly.

King tides return mid to late week with the potential for minor flooding around high tides since we have the final supermoon of the year taking place on Friday.

Thursday morning we'll wake to the low 70s. Afternoon highs will only be in the low 80s. It will be breezy with an east wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 18 miles per hour.

Friday morning lows will be comfortable in the low 70s and highs will remain in the low 80s.

A second cold front is forecast to sweep in Thursday night or Friday morning which would provide a reinforcing shot of cooler, drier air. This weekend lows will likely drop to the mid to upper 60s. Highs will be in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday. It will feel nice and pleasant due to the lower humidity.