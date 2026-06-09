South Florida beachgoers annoyed by smelly "tsunami" of seaweed. Cities try to rake it, but it keeps coming back

A "tsunami" of seaweed is washing ashore on South Florida beaches, creating an unsightly problem and irritating both locals and visitors alike. The decaying matter causes a stench that lingers for days.

The conditions are the same in Pompano Beach and up and down the coast.

Trish Currin, a visitor from Austin, Texas, was sunbathing Tuesday but said she was avoiding the water due to "seaweed pikes along the shoreline". Currin, who noted conditions were "perfect" during a previous visit in December, described the difference as "night and day".

"You don't like it when it sticks to your leg," Currin said. "When we saw what it was like, my husband didn't even want to come to the beach".

In Pompano Beach, Commissioner Audrey Fesik, whose district includes the beach area, has received complaints from residents. Beach rakers bury the seaweed, but Fesik acknowledged it is a "never-ending task of trying to stay ahead of mounting seaweed," noting that "12 hours it's all back".

Fort Lauderdale Beach also uses beach raking, with careful attention not to disturb turtle nests. Some of the seaweed is scooped up and sent to a park where it is allowed to decompose and become rich soil, saving the city $100,000 a year in dumping fees. On the positive side, the seaweed mixed with sand helps with dune building, and some marine life feeds off the seaweed.