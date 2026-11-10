South Florida to see weekend lows dip into the 50s, 60s after mild start during the week

The coldest air of the season is on the way! The CBS New Miami Next Weather team is tracking our next cold front set to arrive late week.

This graphic shows a temperature swing that's expected in South Florida this week. CBS News Miami

We are waking up to a mild start with the 70s but by this weekend temperatures will be about 20 degrees cooler in the mornings.

This graphic shows the forecast rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Highs will climb to the mid 80s this afternoon.

A few showers are possible today but the chance of rain is low.

This graphic shows the forecast low temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Scattered showers and storms will be possible tomorrow for Veterans Day with highs in the mid 80s.

The rain chance goes up a bit on Thursday due to the moisture associated with the cold front.

This graphic shows the forecast low temperatures on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. CBS News Miami

Highs will climb to the mid 80s on Thursday but by Friday highs will be more pleasant in the upper 70s.

This weekend we'll enjoy sweater weather as lows fall to the upper 50s and low 60s Saturday and Sunday morning.

This graphic shows the forecast low temperatures on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. CBS News Miami

The last time we had lows drop below 60 degrees was in March.

It has been 233 days since we have enjoyed such chilly lows.

This graphic shows the forecast low temperatures on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. CBS News Miami

Highs will struggle to reach the low 70s on Saturday and the mid 70s on Sunday under mostly sunny skies.

This graphic shows the forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Early next week the breeze will build with the potential for more wet weather as we gradually warm up.