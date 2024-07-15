South Florida supporters hope Trump assassination attempt can unify the U.S.

MIAMI — Mariam Alonso remembers when President Ronald Reagan was shot. She was in college.

"My gosh, it's happening again," Alonso said. "It was very shocking. Even though I thought there was a possibility."

She was one of many that saw the historic moment, captured in a photo. A photo shows a bleeding former President Donald Trump, pumping his fist in triumph after being shot at a rally.

"When he got up and went like this to the crowd, and I just got chills down my spine," said Trump supporter Barbara Saud.

Shortly after that happened, supporters lined Southwest 8th Street with their Make America Great Again hats and flags on Saturday, condemning the violence.

"We are in 2024 guys. That cannot be allowed in this country," said Alexander Pena, a Trump Supporter.

But Frank Cantero is worried this could be where political division hits a boiling point, he wants this to be a reminder to lower the temperature.

CBS News Miami asked him if he thinks this assassination attempt can unify or further divide the country.

"I think it may divide the country for the immediate future but it may be the first steps to reunify it," Cantero said.