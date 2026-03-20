First full spring weekend to include plenty of sunshine, warm temperatures across South Florida
The NEXT Weather Team is tracking spotty rain showers moving through parts of South Florida on Thursday, just as winter wraps-up.
The showers will start to wind down around noon and will end by early evening.
Temperatures will hit the upper 70s, which is just below normal for this time of year.
After spring starts at 10:46 a.m., the weather across South Florida will improve.
This weekend we'll have sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s.