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First full spring weekend to include plenty of sunshine, warm temperatures across South Florida

By
Scott Withers
Scott Withers
Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.
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Scott Withers

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The NEXT Weather Team is tracking spotty rain showers moving through parts of South Florida on Thursday, just as winter wraps-up.

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The weather forecast in South Florida through Friday afternoon. CBS News Miami

The showers will start to wind down around noon and will end by early evening.

Temperatures will hit the upper 70s, which is just below normal for this time of year.

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The forecast temperatures in South Florida on Friday, March 20, 2026. CBS News Miami

After spring starts at 10:46 a.m., the weather across South Florida will improve.

This weekend we'll have sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s.

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The forecast in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

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