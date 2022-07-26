Watch CBS News
Local News

South Florida dealt with soggy start, slick roads

By Deborah Souverain

/ CBS Miami

Rainy start slowed South Floridians getting to work
Rainy start slowed South Floridians getting to work 00:48

FORT LAUDERDALE - It was a soggy start to Tuesday as rain swept across South Florida.

"It was thundering really bad, and it was dangerous to drive as well," said Tamarac resident Adam Cabral.

Lightning lit up the sky in the tri-county area during the early morning hours, and by daybreak, drivers were facing slick road conditions.

"The roads were really slippery so you have to be careful driving as well," said Cabral.

Thunderstorms are expected throughout the afternoon in parts of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties.

Deborah Souverain
Deborah-Souverain.jpg

Deborah Souverain is a results-driven CBS4 News multimedia journalist with a great appetite for digital media.

First published on July 26, 2022 / 12:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.