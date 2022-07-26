South Florida dealt with soggy start, slick roads

FORT LAUDERDALE - It was a soggy start to Tuesday as rain swept across South Florida.

"It was thundering really bad, and it was dangerous to drive as well," said Tamarac resident Adam Cabral.

Lightning lit up the sky in the tri-county area during the early morning hours, and by daybreak, drivers were facing slick road conditions.

"The roads were really slippery so you have to be careful driving as well," said Cabral.

Thunderstorms are expected throughout the afternoon in parts of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties.