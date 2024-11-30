Local shops across South Florida boosted by Small Business Saturday

Local shops across South Florida get spotlight thanks to Small Business Saturday

FORT LAUDERDALE — There were plenty of events across South Florida to help give new exposure to mom-and-pop shops for Small Business Saturday.

The shopping event, which was launched by credit card company American Express 15 years ago, turns the focus on "shopping local" on the Saturday after Black Friday. The day brought in over $17 billion in revenue across the country in 2023, according to the Small Business Administration.

In South Florida in particular, small business owners and shoppers shared with CBS News Miami how much of a difference this day makes.

Shannon Schulte and her family started GoShannon.com, which sells honey-based products. They're still finding their footing.

"We're beginning to start selling this now," Schulte said. "We've practiced and we're beginning to start today."

They set up shop at the Oakland Park Small Business Market, where 60 different small businesses had tents.

Marisa McConnell and Kelsey Curran, who organized the market, told CBS News Miami this is more exposure than these shops usually get in one day.

"We see at least 2-3,000 people here today at least," McConnell said.

Local businesses love this time of year since it means more people shopping in their stores during the holidays, but it also means the potential for more shoplifters.

At Sinbad Sports, Manager Kevin Ressler said there are only a handful of employees here running retail and online sales, so he relies heavily on Coral Ridge Mall security to track down shoplifters. He admits there are more of them during the holidays.

"Definitely during the holidays 'cause they kinda try and blend in with the crowd," Ressler said. "That's also when the mall itself amps up security."

Ressler said there aren't many locally-owned sports memorabilia and apparel shops around here.

"It's definitely tough, definitely tough to get the word out," he said. "People have to know that you're out here selling what you're selling."

But he said what's most important are the sales, the deals and the discounts that help carve out their niche in the business.