South Florida public schools earn "A" ratings as Broward, Miami-Dade districts face enrollment challenges

State ratings released Wednesday show both the Broward and Miami-Dade public school districts have earned "A" grades, though both systems continue to navigate the complexities of declining enrollment.

Broward County Public Schools received an "A" rating for the third consecutive year, while Miami-Dade County Public Schools maintained the same top rating for the seventh straight year. Superintendents from both districts held news conferences to mark the achievement, which is based on several metrics, including student performance, graduation rates, and success in accelerated coursework.

"For the third year, we have no D or F schools," said Broward Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn.

Miami-Dade School Board Chair Mari Rojas praised the district's educators during the event, noting, "Teachers do God's work each and every day".

Despite the high ratings, both districts are managing significant enrollment declines. Miami-Dade reported a loss of 13,000 students this past school year, while Broward has seen a drop of 50,000 students over the last decade, with another 8,000 expected in the upcoming year.

To address these shifts, both districts have begun closing and consolidating schools. Broward closed six schools this past year, and Miami-Dade shuttered nine, with additional closures expected for the next academic year. To mitigate the losses, both districts are ramping up the promotion of magnet programs and specialized curricula.

"We know we have to compete," said Miami-Dade Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres.

Broward Board Member Adam Cervera acknowledged that the districts face difficult decisions ahead but maintained a commitment to student quality. "I can't tell you the numbers, but I want every parent to know if you send your child here, they will get a top-notch education," Cervera said.