South Florida outdoor workers feel the effects of extreme summer heat and frequent heat advisories

As South Florida continues to endure a stretch of extreme summer heat, frequent heat advisories are prompting residents and city officials to take precautions against rising temperatures.

At Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale, pet owners have been flocking to the water to help their dogs escape the oppressive conditions.

"I'm trying to come every week because it's hot," said Lana Petkova, a local pet owner. "During the day, that's the only place she can enjoy."

While Petkova enjoys Florida's climate, she acknowledges the challenges posed by the persistent heat.

"I love it, to be honest," she said. "I am a person who loves hot weather, so that's why I moved to Florida."

However, the heat presents significant dangers, particularly for those who work outdoors. Antwon Smith, an employee with Fort Lauderdale Parks and Recreation, recently suffered from heat exhaustion while working at a city park.

"Something just felt unbearable," Smith said. "And of course it was the heat."

Smith reported feeling dizzy and nauseated, struggling to cool his body down. His supervisors recognized the warning signs and called for medical assistance.

"This is serious," said Pedro Salvador, a supervisor with Fort Lauderdale Parks and Recreation. "I could tell his eyes looked a little weird, his lips looked a little dry."

Fire rescue medics treated Smith with intravenous fluids, and he has since recovered. Smith said he is now taking additional safety measures, such as drinking more water and spending more time in the shade during breaks.

City officials are exploring long-term solutions, including a plan to increase shade coverage throughout Fort Lauderdale. The city has set a goal of expanding its tree canopy coverage to 33% by 2040.

Health officials are warning the public to remain vigilant for symptoms of heat exhaustion, such as headaches, nausea, and clammy skin. They noted that confusion can be an indicator of heat stroke.

"It doesn't matter who you are or how long you've been in an environment," said Lester Cedeño of Fort Lauderdale Parks and Recreation. "Heat stress can set upon anyone at any time, so just listen to your body."

Residents are encouraged to stay hydrated, seek shade when possible, and call 911 if they suspect someone is suffering from heat stroke.