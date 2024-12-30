Watch CBS News
4 unique New Year's Eve traditions to watch for in South Florida

MIAMI - If you live in South Florida and find yourself outside enjoying the fireworks as the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve, don't be surprised if you see someone strolling around with a suitcase or tossing a bucket of water out their front door.

For some, walking a suitcase is as much of a tradition as holding a glass of bubbly and kissing your loved one is for others.

Either way, other than watching the ball drop on TV, these traditions are meant to welcome prosperity, love and good fortune for the coming new year:

The 12 grapes of prosperity

At the stroke of midnight, it's customary to eat 12 grapes, one for each month of the year. 

As you eat each grape, you make a wish for the months ahead, a ritual believed to bring prosperity and joy. 

Whether green or red, these grapes hold the promise of a bountiful year.

Walking with suitcases

Dreaming of travel in the new year? Grab an empty suitcase and take it for a walk around the block. 

This quirky tradition symbolizes a year filled with adventures and new destinations.

Close up of hands choosing bras cups size and looking light new wireless and seamless technology with red hot color and sexy bra in lingerie shop at department store. Woman shopping underwear concept.
Red underwear Getty Images/iStockphoto

The colorful symbolism

Someone at your party is probably doing this and you may not even know it — or maybe you do.

Red underwear: Some say wearing red will invite love and passion into your life.

Yellow underwear: A bright yellow hue is said to attract wealth and financial success.

Pink underwear: For those seeking romance, pink is believed to summon true love.

White clothing: Wear it to ward off bad spirits and start the year with purity and peace.

Out with the old

To sweep away bad energy, many families throw a bucket of water out their front door at midnight. This dramatic act is a symbolic cleanse, leaving space for positive vibes in the new year.

However you usher in the new year, remember that is all about joy, family and looking ahead with hope.

And if you use fireworks, please take safety precautions and drive safely.  

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

