Where to watch free New Year's Eve fireworks in Miami, Broward and the Florida Keys

MIAMI - South Floridians are gearing up for a dazzling start to 2025, with fireworks lighting up the skies from Miami's Bayfront Park to downtown Fort Lauderdale's celebrations and the Florida Keys' waterfront displays.

Here are five free locations to catch the action across South Florida this New Year's Eve:

Downtown Miami's Bayfront Park

What: Bayfront Park NYE.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 301 Biscayne Blvd.

Activities: Live entertainment. The 35-foot Big Orange slowly ascends the side of the InterContinental Hotel before dropping at midnight. The VIP program offers exclusive amenities, including gourmet food stations, custom cocktails and a champagne toast at midnight, all from a prime viewing area.

Collins Park in Miami Beach

What: New Year's Eve Celebration on Miami Beach

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Collins Park, between 21st Street and 22nd Street on Ocean Drive.

Activities: Orchestra Miami String Quartet will play at 8 p.m. and then the full orchestra joins at 10 p.m. VIP tickets are available for $120 per person and include a reserved seat, an open wine bar and a champagne toast at midnight.

Downtown Fort Lauderdale

What: Orange Bowl Downtown Countdown.

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Southwest Second Street and Southwest Fifth Avenue Avenue.

Activities: Orange Bowl Downtown Countdown. Festivities for children and adults, including music. Events for kids include bounce houses, inflatables, face painting, games, contests, dancing with the DJ and a special kids countdown at 7 p.m.

Miramar Regional Park

What: NYE Countdown at the Miramar Regional Park.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 16801 Miramar Parkway.

Activities: Live entertainment, food trucks and local vendors, kids' events. VIP Experience is extra.

Blackwater Sound in Key Largo

What: Celebrate the New Year on Blackwater Sound.

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Mile marker 104.

Activities: Family friendly. Drop of female impersonator Randy Roberts in a spangled super-sized red high heel shoe and drop of a gigantic manmade conch shell.

