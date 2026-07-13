South Florida mother accused of chaining 13-year-old daughter to fence in Hialeah faces child abuse charges

A South Florida mother is facing child abuse and child neglect charges after Hialeah police say she chained her 13-year-old daughter to a fence outside a relative's home and left her there in the summer heat without food, water or shade.

Authorities arrested 34-year-old Maldonado in connection with the incident, which police say happened Saturday morning, July 11, at a home on West 63rd Street in Hialeah. She has since been released on bond and has been ordered to have no contact with her daughter.

According to investigators, Maldonado drove her daughter from their apartment on West 28th Street to the home of the girl's great-grandmother. Police say the mother wrapped a metal chain around the child's waist, secured the other end to the property's fence and left her there before driving away.

A South Florida mother is charged with child abuse after Hialeah police say she chained her 13-year-old daughter to a fence outside in the summer heat without food, water, or shade. Miami Dade Corrections

Ring camera video obtained by neighbors captured the mother's arrival at the residence shortly before 10 a.m. Investigators say the footage shows her leaving after chaining the girl to the fence.

"The defendant drove the victim in a beige Toyota Camry to the witness residence," the arrest report states. "She wrapped a metal chain around the victim's waist and tied the other end to the house fence, restricting her from moving around."

Police said the girl was left with a clear backpack, some clothing and medication.

According to the arrest report, the child had no protection from the sun and was left without food or water.

"The defendant left the victim outside where she had no cover from the sun, and no food or water," the report states.

Investigators also say a witness received a text message from Maldonado at approximately 9:10 a.m. that read, "I got fired from my job!!!!!!"

The motive behind the incident remains unclear.

Neighbors described the allegations as deeply disturbing.

"That's very disturbing," one neighbor, who asked not to be identified, told CBS News Miami. "It's sad. I don't know what happened in there, but it's sad."

Another neighbor, Armando Calzadillo, who lives across the street, said the alleged abuse was unacceptable.

"That is something aberrant. It deserves to be punished," he said in Spanish. "You don't do that to a child, especially one with special needs."

CBS News Miami visited the apartment complex where police say Maldonado and her daughter lived. When a crew knocked on the apartment door and rang the Ring doorbell, an automated response said, "We can't answer the door now."

Neighbor Arlene Gomez identified Maldonado from a photograph and said she was shocked by the allegations.

"I'm just dumbfounded about what happened because I never thought that woman would do such a thing," Gomez said in Spanish.

The 34-year-old now faces charges of child neglect and child abuse. As part of her release conditions, she has been ordered to stay away from her 13-year-old daughter while the criminal case proceeds.

The child's current condition has not been released, and police have not disclosed who is caring for her following the mother's arrest.