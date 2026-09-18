More flooding possible in South Florida as additional rounds of showers, storms roll through

Get ready, South Florida. It's going to be a wet and stormy weekend.

This graphic shows the forecast rainfall totals in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Some showers and thunderstorms moved into the region early Friday morning, and that led to some more reports of flooding in spots.

Throughout the day we can expect more rounds of showers and thunderstorms, and some downpours could lead to additional flooding.

This graphic shows the flood risk in South Florida on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. CBS News Miami

Because of that, the Weather Prediction Center placed South Florida in a Level 1, or a marginal risk, of excessive heavy rainfall. It won't be as hot on Friday as it has been due to the clouds and wet weather.

This graphic shows the forecast in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

The high temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s.

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

An area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will keep the chance of rain high through the weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s.

This graphic shows the forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Deeper tropical moisture will enhance the potential for more widespread storms early to middle of next week with even higher rain chances.

We may see rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches and isolated amounts of up to 6 inches through the next 7 days. This will be the wettest pattern of the season so far.

This graphic shows the tropical outlook in the Atlantic over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

In the tropics, the CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is tracking an area of low pressure located in the Atlantic a few hundred miles east of Bermuda with a low potential of development.

The National Hurricane Center says development of this system is unlikely as it moves westward.

Today marks 100 years since the Great Miami Hurricane made landfall as a Category 4 here in South Florida.