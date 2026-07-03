New generation of South Florida soccer players being inspired by FIFA World Cup in Miami

Young soccer players in Oakland Park say the FIFA World Cup is fueling their dreams of one day competing on that same stage.

Kids at America's Got Soccer, a youth program in Oakland Park, said players like Lionel Messi have become heroes to them.

Lua Pratt said she already has big aspirations.

"What do you want to be when you grow up?" CBS News Miami reporter Bri Buckley asked. "A famous soccer player," Pratt said.

Pratt said Messi is her biggest inspiration.

"He's the best soccer player in the world," Pratt said.

Her teammate, Aria Dayan, feels the same way. Aria's father, Pai Dayan, said Messi's presence in South Florida has made a real difference.

"Messi being here has been a huge spark of interest for her, we go to local games as well she just loves the game of soccer," Pai Dayan said.

Camilo Giraldo, whose son Matthew is also in the program, said the excitement at home has been hard to miss.

"He's so excited, he knows every single player's name," Giraldo said.

Matthew already has his eye on the bigger picture.

"That's Ronaldo's last World Cup," he said.

Coach Luis Dos Santos said the FIFA World Cup is all his players can talk about.

"Those kids they just talk about Messi, Neymar, Cristiano, they are kind of heroes for them," Dos Santos said.

For some families, getting to an actual match is the next challenge. Ticket prices have been a hurdle.

"The prices are crazy, but we're working on it," Pai Dayan said.

The Giraldo family has already locked in their plans.

"We're going to Colombia-Portugal, we're so excited to be a part of it," Camilo Giraldo said.

America's Got Soccer plans to host watch parties for some of the bigger matches during the tournament.